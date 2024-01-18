Armenian Foreign Ministry stresses the need to address all rights regarding pogroms in Baku
YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia referred to the pogroms against Armenians in Baku 34 years ago and noted that the pogroms became the culmination of policy of forcible displacement and ethnic cleansing of Armenian population from Azerbaijani SSR.
The Ministry said in a post on X and noted that hundreds were murdered, mutilated and disappeared, half a million became refugees.
“We pay tribute to memory of innocent victims and stress imperative to prevent such policies and need of all the rights to be addressed,” reads the post.
