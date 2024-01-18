Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   18 January 2024

After the 44-Day War, approximately 17,000 assault rifles went missing-Minister

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. After the 44-day war, approximately 17,000  assault rifles went missing, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Armenia Vahe Ghazaryan said this during the press conference held Monday.
"We are concerned about the issue related to weapons and ammunition. And we declared 2023 the year of the fight against illegal arms trafficking and achieved good results,” Ghazaryan noted.







