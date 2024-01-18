Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 15-01-24

YEREVAN, 15 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 15 January, USD exchange rate up by 0.14 drams to 405.49 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.53 drams to 443.65 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 4.64 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 0.71 drams to 516.27 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 354.61 drams to 26799.11 drams. Silver price up by 0.43 drams to 300.56 drams.