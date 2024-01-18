Exchange of proposals on peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan continues, says Speaker Alen Simonyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The exchange of proposals on a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan continues, Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan has said.

Asked to comment on the Armenian response to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s latest rhetoric, Simonyan said that nothing “drastic” has happened. He did however note that Aliyev’s rhetoric is sometimes detached from the logic of the negotiations.

Speaking about the possible peace treaty, Simonyan said that all clauses of the would-be treaty will concern both sides. “There’s not a single thing in the draft treaty that would concern only one party. For example, when we talk about pulling back the troops, we are talking about a mirror [reciprocal] withdrawal. All narratives concern both Azerbaijan and Armenia,” Simonyan said.

Asked to comment on the Azerbaijani statements regarding the so-called Zangezur corridor, the Speaker reiterated that the draft peace treaty doesn’t include any clause on an extraterritorial corridor.