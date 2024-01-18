Armenia to defend itself until the end if attacked, says Speaker of Parliament

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenia doesn’t have any territorial claims against any country but it has been developing its military and will defend itself until the end if needed, Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan has said.

“Is there any signal indicating that Armenia believes there will be peace in any case? Of course not. We have a military, we are developing our military, we will defend ourselves until the end if needed. But we are not planning to attack any country and we don’t have any territorial claims against any country,” Simonyan told reporters when asked on the possibility of war on the backdrop of the latest statements made by Azerbaijan.



