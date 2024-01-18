Armenian President participates in Davos 2024

YEREVAN, JANUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan has arrived in Switzerland to participate in the World Economic Forum in Davos.

A number of meetings with other participating world leaders and other officials are scheduled to take place.

President Khachaturyan will be in Switzerland until January 18, his office said.

On Monday, the Armenian President met with representatives of the Armenian community in Zurich. President Khachaturyan presented Armenia’s main principles of domestic and foreign policy and its position on establishing lasting peace in the region.

The Armenian President also spoke about the government’s efforts to resolve the social and humanitarian issues facing the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh.