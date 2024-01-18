Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   18 January 2024

8 people injured in 17-car pileup on Yerevan-Sevan highway

YEREVAN, JANUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. A pileup involving 17 cars apparently caused by snow injured 8 people in Kotayk Province Friday evening, the Rescue Service said in a statement.

The crash happened on the 43rd kilometer of the Yerevan-Sevan highway.

All eight injured victims have been hospitalized and are in non-life-threatening condition.

Շղթայական ՃՏՊ Երևան-Սևան ավտոճանապարհին 2.jpg (98 KB)

 Շղթայական ՃՏՊ Երևան-Սևան ավտոճանապարհին 1.jpg (164 KB)

Շղթայական ՃՏՊ Երևան-Սևան ավտոճանապարհին 3.jpg (260 KB)

Շղթայական ՃՏՊ Երևան-Սևան ավտոճանապարհին 7.jpg (58 KB)

Շղթայական ՃՏՊ Երևան-Սևան ավտոճանապարհին 6.jpg (57 KB)

 








