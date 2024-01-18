Armenian Ambassador, President of the ICC discuss issues related to the effective implementation of the Rome Statute

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS: Ambassador of Armenia to the Netherlands Viktor Biyagov paid a courtesy visit to the International Criminal Court and had meetings with P. Hofmański, President, K. Khan, Prosecutor and O. Zavala, Registrar of the Court, the Embassy of the Republic of Armenia in Netherlands said.

The interlocutors congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and welcomed Armenia's accession to the Court.

It was underlined that ratification of the Rome Statute by Armenia is of utmost importance for the universalization of the international criminal justice system and fight against impunity.

The effective implementation of the Rome Statute by Armenia, cooperation with the Court, as well as possible capacity building programs were discussed.