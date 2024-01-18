Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   18 January 2024

Ashot Vardanyan appointed Secretary General of Nuclear Safety Regulatory Committee

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS:  By the decision of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, Ashot Vardanyan has been appointed as the Secretary General of the Nuclear Safety Regulatory Committee.
The corresponding decision has been published on the e-gov.am website.







