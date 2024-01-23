Armenian President, Greek Ambassador discuss South Caucasus regional realities

YEREVAN, JANUARY 12, ARMENPRESS: Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Greece to Armenia Christos Sofianopoulos presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan.

Vahagn Khachaturyan congratulated the newly appointed ambassador on assuming the post and expressed hope that Christos Sofianopoulos will make maximum efforts to further expand and develop the cooperation between the two countries, the Presidential Office said.

President Khachaturyan praised Armenian-Greek relations based on close historical friendship and solidarity, noting that there is a multi-sector bilateral agenda and effective political dialogue between the two countries.

"Greece has always been by our side in difficult moments, and on behalf of myself and the Armenian people, I express gratitude for the support shown by the Greek government and authorities in these difficult times for our country," the President said.



Ambassador Sofianopoulos for his part expressed his gratitude for the reception and underscored his willingness to make efforts to strengthen and develop cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, the South Caucasus regional realities and recent developments, as well as the existing security challenges and ways to overcome them were discussed.

President Vahagn Khachaturyan emphasized Armenia's commitment to normalizing relations with the neighbours and achieving stable, lasting peace within the framework of international legal norms, respecting the territorial integrity of nations and upholding the fundamental principles of sovereignty.

Both sides underscored the significance of resolving issues through peaceful negotiations and the exclusion of military threats.

During the meeting, issues related to multi-layered interaction between Armenia and Greece were also discussed.

The significance of enhancing efforts for fully realization of the potential for expanding economic cooperation between the two countries, especially in the field of high technologies, was emphasized in the course of the meeting.

The President conveyed gratitude to the government and authorities of Greece for the humanitarian support provided by the Greek side to the forcibly displaced persons from Nagorno-Karabakh.

The importance of a high level of political dialogue between Armenia and Greece, as well as the close cooperation within the European Union and other international platforms was emphasized at the meeting.

Armenia's reforms and principled approaches aimed at fortifying democracy and establishing democratic institutions were also touched upon.