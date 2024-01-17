Finland to keep crossings on border with Russia closed for one more month

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The Finnish government has decided to keep the crossings on the border with Russia closed for one more month, Finnish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Sari Essayah said, reports Tass.

A number of Finnish media reported earlier that checkpoints would be closed for a month.

"In this case, I can confirm information that has been made public," Essayah, who is a candidate for Finnish president, said in an interview with the Yle television channel.

In November 2023, Finland closed all eight of its motorway crossings on the eastern border, saying the move was motivated by Russia’s alleged campaign to let migrants from third countries reach the Finnish border.

Two crossings were opened on December 12 only to be closed again on December 14 for a period of one month "due to security considerations," according to the Finnish side.

On January 9, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said that Helsinki would not reopen the border crossings after January 14. The cabinet was expected too make a decision on this matter on January 11.