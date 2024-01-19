Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   19 January 2024

Tbilisi airport fails to receive several flights due to fog

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The Tbilisi International Airport failed to receive several flights on January 11 due to fog. 

According to Georgian media, the Georgian Airways airline operating a flight from Moscow landed in Kutaisi.

Flights from Yerevan, Tehran, and Baku were forced to return. The flight from Yerevan to Tbilisi was operated by the Air Dilijans airline.








