Armenia, India reach agreement to develop trade relations

Within the framework of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan met with the Minister of Commerce and Industry of India Piyush Goyal. They have reached an agreement on the development of trade and industrial relations between India and Armenia. The sides also discussed concrete steps for realizing the agreement.