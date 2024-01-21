Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   21 January 2024

Armenia, India reach agreement to develop trade relations

Armenia, India reach agreement to develop trade relations

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia's Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan has reached an agreement with India's Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal  to develop commercial and industrial relations between the two countries, Kerobyan said on social media.

 Within the framework of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan met with the Minister of Commerce  and Industry of India Piyush Goyal. They have reached an agreement on the development of trade and industrial relations between India and Armenia. The sides also discussed concrete steps for realizing  the agreement.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]