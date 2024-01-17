Russia expands direct flight connections to more countries

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The number of countries one can take direct flights to from Russia increased by 25% in comparison with 2022, reaching 40 by the end of 2023, Tass reports, citing the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR).

"The number of countries with which Russia has direct flights increased by a quarter as of the end of 2023 in comparison with December 2022. Russian and foreign airlines plan to operate direct flights from the Russian Federation to 40 countries in 2024. A year earlier, there were only 32 countries on this list," the statement says.

In particular, Russians can travel direct to Azerbaijan, Algeria, Armenia, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Belarus, Venezuela, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Georgia, Egypt, Israel, India, Iraq, Iran, North Korea, Kazakhstan, Qatar, China, Cuba, to Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Mauritius, the Maldives, Morocco, Mongolia, Myanmar, the UAE, Oman, the Seychelles, Serbia, Syria, Tajikistan, Thailand, Tunisia, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka and Ethiopia, ATOR reports.