Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-01-24

YEREVAN, 11 JANUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 11 January, USD exchange rate down by 0.47 drams to 405.01 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 0.25 drams to 444.21 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.02 drams to 4.56 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.26 drams to 516.27 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 136.22 drams to 26391.72 drams. Silver price down by 2.43 drams to 299.04 drams.