Armenia appoints new Ambassador to China

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The former Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Vahe Gevorgyan has been appointed Ambassador of Armenia to China.

The appointment was made by President Vahagn Khachaturyan at the advice of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday. 

Gevorgyan was Deputy FM from 2021 to January 10, 2024.

 








