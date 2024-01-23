New Ambassador of Japan presents credentials to Armenian President

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The new Ambassador of Japan Yutaka Aoki has presented his credentials to President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan.

“I am sure that the friendship between Armenia and Japan will become stronger with your personal activities and efforts,” the Armenian President said, congratulating Ambassador Aoki on taking office.

“Our diplomatic relations, ever since they were established, have become special, they’ve been sincere, truly friendly, and we’ve had productive partnership in all directions, such as political, economic and cultural. All programs that were implemented in Armenia with support of the Japanese government have been important for our economic development, and I am sure that the programs will have their continuation. We also value the role that Japan has in the world and in our region, which is aimed at strengthening peace and democratic values,” President Khachaturyan said.

Ambassador Aoki thanked for the warm reception and said, “Prior to arriving in Armenia, and also already here, I noticed that many people want the relations of our countries to further develop. Everyone says that we have commonalities and many common values. I won’t spare efforts to strengthen the friendship and cooperation between our countries.”

Issues concerning the development of cooperation in various directions were discussed.

The sides underscored the big potential for cooperation in high technologies and IT and the importance to utilize it.

The President and the Ambassador also discussed the opportunities to intensify political dialogue between the two countries, and the need to intensify high-level mutual visits and parliamentary diplomacy was highlighted.

President Khachaturyan said that political mutual visits, as well as diplomatic and cultural contacts contribute to the two people getting to know one another better, and partnership between the two countries becoming stronger.

The Japanese Ambassador, speaking about the continuous strengthening of Armenian-Japanese ties, said that people in Japan have become more interested about Armenia in the recent years, particularly because of its path of democracy and democratic reforms. In this context, the importance of democratic reforms and development of democratic institutions and their role in the development of the country was highlighted.