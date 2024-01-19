Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   19 January 2024

New governor of Armavir appointed

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Davit Khudatyan has been appointed Governor of Armavir Province. 

The appointment was made at the January 11 Cabinet meeting.

Khudatyan has been the Mayor of Armavir city and the President of the Armavir Regional Board of the Civil Contract Party since 2018.

 








