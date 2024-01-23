Armenian government to help forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh find employment

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. The Cabinet approved on Thursday a new support program for the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh aimed at creating employment opportunities for them.

The program was unveiled by Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Narek Mkrtchyan at the Cabinet meeting and is aimed at organizing vocational trainings and creating employment opportunities.

The program covers vocational training, internship and employment opportunities.

The government will pay the training and internship expenses.