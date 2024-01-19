Armenia to be represented by 3 skiers at Winter Youth Olympics
YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia will be represented at the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics in Gangwon, South Korea by skiers Fenya Galstyan, Armen Margaryan and Hakob Hakobyan.
The 2024 Winter Youth Olympics will take place January 19 to February 1.
