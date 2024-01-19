Armenia’s Gleb Mosesov wins bronze in Val Palot slalom

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenian skier Gleb Mosesov has won bronze at the men’s slalom event at FIS Val Palot alpine skiing tournament in Italy.

Mosesov finished his first run in 40,63, and second run in 40,47 and took the third place with a total time of 1:21.10. (FIS points 28,49).

Andorra’s Alex Rius Gimenez won the first place, and Italy’s Diego Bucciardini finished second.

Mosesov will now compete at the Alpine Skiing FIS Europa Cup event in Berchtesgaden, Germany, on January 13-14, marking the first ever Armenian participation in the tournament.

Mosesov, 25, was part of the Armenian State University of Economics Team that won bronze in the first European Universities Winter Championships skiing tournament in Val Di Zoldo, Italy earlier in 2023. He also recently won silver at an international tournament in Switzerland.