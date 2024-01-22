Photo exhibition in Place de la Bastille of Paris raises awareness about Nagorno- Karabakh’s at-risk Armenian heritage

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Paris has opened a photo exhibition in the Place de la Bastille on the endangered Armenian heritage of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The exhibition, titled Nagorno-Karabakh: Endangered Armenian Heritage has been organized by Paris City Hall and L’Œuvre d'Orient, a French, Catholic association, and will be open until January 15.

Armenian Ambassador to France Hasmik Tolmajian attended the opening ceremony and thanked Paris City Hall and L’Œuvre d'Orient for supporting Armenia and the Armenian people.

In her remarks, Ambassador Tolmajian warned that after perpetrating ethnic cleansing in Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan now wants to erase the traces of Armenian presence there, which span thousands of years and are attested by the pictures displayed at the exhibition. The Ambassador attached importance to international efforts to preserve the at-risk Armenian historical-cultural heritage in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Deputy Mayors of Paris Carine Rolland and Arnaud Ngatcha, L’Œuvre d'Orient President Jean-Yves Tolot and others attended the opening ceremony.