New Governor of Armavir named

YEREVAN, JANUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Mayor of the town of Armavir Davit Khudatyan is set to be appointed Governor of Armavir Province.

The appointment is included in the agenda of the January 11 Cabinet meeting. 

Khudatyan has been the Mayor of Armavir and the President of the Armavir Regional Board of the Civil Contract Party since 2018.








