115 journalists died in Gaza since October 7
21:58, 10 January 2024
YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. 115 journalists, have been killed while carrying out their professional duties in the Gaza Strip since the armed conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement escalated, the media relations department in Gaza reported.
According to the source, three journalists, who were employees of different Palestinian publications, died in the last 24 hours as a result of the bombing and shelling by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip.
