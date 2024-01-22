Armenian Teni Melidonian appointed Chief Oscars Officer

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has appointed Teni Melidonian to the newly created position of Chief Oscars Officer, Deadline reported.

Melidonian will report directly to Academy CEO, Bill Kramer. Melidonian will lead strategy, talent relations, special events and production teams for all awards programs and events. She will also work closely with Oscar producers, showrunners, Disney, ABC, and Academy executives to oversee the teams developing and delivering the Oscars to global audiences.

Melidonian began her career at the Academy in 2005 as a publicist before becoming head of communications and advertising and moving to the strategy team. Before the Academy, Melidonian worked in Washington, at the embassy of Armenia.