Regular Meeting of interdepartmental commission on implementation of EU-Armenia CEPA held

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Under the chairmanship of the Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan, on Wednesday the regular meeting of the interdepartmental commission coordinating the actions ensuring the implementation of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Extended Partnership Agreement and the Armenia-EU Partnership Priorities document was held in the government, Grigoryan’s Office said.

The Chair of the National Assembly Standing Committee on European Integration Arman Yeghoyan, the Chair of the NA Standing Committee on Foreign Relations Sargis Khandanyan, the Deputy Chair of the Standing Committee on European Integration Meri Galstyan also attended the meeting.

It is noted that, according to the results of the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister gave instructions to the responsible departments, emphasizing the importance of implementing the reforms outlined in the Comprehensive and Extended Partnership Agreement from the perspective of improving the quality of life for citizens.