Britain to send a naval rapid reaction group to the Indian Ocean

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. The UK will send a naval rapid reaction group to the Indian Ocean in 2024, and in 2025 an aircraft carrier strike group for joint exercises with the Indian Navy. This was announced by the Minister of Defense of the United Kingdom, Grant Shapps.

"The deployment of the UK's advanced naval forces is a decisive step in strengthening London and New Delhi's security ties," the British Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

It is noted that in the coming years, the United Kingdom and India will conduct a series of exercises to strengthen their defense capabilities in order to protect trade routes and ensure maritime security.