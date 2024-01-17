Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   17 January 2024

US backs 'tangible steps' for Palestinian state, says Blinken

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS.  US top diplomat Antony Blinken told Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday that Washington supports “tangible steps” towards the creation of a Palestinian state, reports Al Arabiya.

Blinken reiterated Washington’s longstanding position that a Palestinian state must stand alongside Israel, “with both living in peace and security,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.








