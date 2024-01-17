US backs 'tangible steps' for Palestinian state, says Blinken
19:12, 10 January 2024
YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. US top diplomat Antony Blinken told Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday that Washington supports “tangible steps” towards the creation of a Palestinian state, reports Al Arabiya.
Blinken reiterated Washington’s longstanding position that a Palestinian state must stand alongside Israel, “with both living in peace and security,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.
