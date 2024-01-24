Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces instructs to strictly follow statutory relations during combat service

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. During a two-day working visit, Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, First Deputy Minister of Defense, Lieutenant General Edward Asryan met with officers of military units defending the eastern border line of the Republic.

In general, highly appreciating the work done during the 2023 academic year and the results of the final exams, Edward Asryan touched upon the combat readiness of military units and the organization of combat duty, noted existing problems and gave appropriate instructions regarding the implementation of upcoming work, the Defense Ministry said.

Summarizing the meeting, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces instructed to strictly adhere to statutory regulations and security rules, and combat against any negative phenomena entering the army.