Armenia Security Council Secretary, Greek Foreign Minister address the regional security situation

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, on Wednesday received a delegation led by Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis, the Security Council Office said.

The interlocutors praised the dynamics in the development of Armenian-Greek bilateral friendly relations based on historical and cultural similarities.

According to the source, they discussed matters pertaining to both bilateral and multilateral cooperation, addressing the measures implemented within the framework of Armenia's partnership with the EU. In this context, Armen Grigoryan highlighted Greece's support for Armenia.

It is noted that the parties addressed the regional and extra-regional security situation, emphasizing that all conflicts should be resolved by strictly observing the principles of international law. In this context, Grigoryan presented the latest developments regarding the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations.