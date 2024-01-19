Greece to provide financial support to forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Greece will soon implement a project that will direct funds for the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh, Greek FM George Gerapetritis announced in Yerevan on Wednesday.

“Greece will soon support a program that will fund the forcibly displaced persons of Nagorno-Karabakh, to meet their needs, particularly accommodation. It will also relate to the preservation of the Christian cultural sites in Nagorno-Karabakh. We are definitely in favor of preserving the Christian sites in Nagorno-Karabakh, and we want the UNESCO fact finding mission to be on the ground to reveal the damages that these sites have suffered or could suffer,” the Greek FM said, expressing readiness to support.