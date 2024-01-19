Greece lauds Armenia’s Crossroads of Peace project as “fair and sustainable solution”

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece George Gerapetritis has lauded the Armenian government’s Crossroads of Peace projects as a “fair and sustainable solution” to the issues in the South Caucasus.

“We think that the sides must be in constant dialogue,” the Greek FM said at a joint press conference with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan.

“I think that the Crossroads of Peace project, presented by the Armenian government, is a very realistic, justified and sustainable solution to the issue. We believe that the negotiations process must include the solution of concrete issues, clear delimitation of borders must be implemented, in order to avoid future violence. Both sides must be involved in the process. I think that there are realistic opportunities to achieve solutions in the future. Military action must not take place in the future.

He said that the Armenian government is taking steps to achieve the best solutions to establish peace and prosperity in the region.