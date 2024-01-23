Prime Minister Pashinyan meets with Greek Foreign Minister

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has met with the visiting Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

In his welcoming speech, Prime Minister Pashinyan said: "Dear Minister, I welcome you and your delegation to the Republic of Armenia. This is a very important visit for us, because we have a rather comprehensive agenda with brotherly and friendly Greece, as well as very important cooperation within the framework of the European Union. First of all, I would like to thank you for the support that Greece, together with the European Union and the international community in general, has provided and is providing to us. Of course, we do not think that we have been able to fully use the potential of developing our relations, both bilaterally and multilaterally. I hope that as a result of this visit, we will increase the level of use of that potential. I would like to ask you to convey my warm greetings to Prime Minister Mitsotakis. I hope we will be able to have new meetings. I think we had a very important conversation in Granada, and of course deepening our relations with Greece is very important for us."

In turn, the Greek Foreign Minister said: "Your Excellency Mr. Prime Minister, it is an outstanding honor for me to be here and see you in person. I had a very productive and constructive meeting with my friend and colleague Foreign Minister Mirzoyan. Our two nations are linked by strong historical ties, and we not only want to maintain these ties, but also to further promote them, because we believe that the Armenian people are not only our partners, but also our close friends. We have brotherly relations from the depths of centuries. Mr. Prime Minister, my visit here is a strong signal for our bilateral relations and for the willingness of the Prime Minister of my country, who sends you regards. I would like to emphasize that the Greek government is ready to support Armenia in all possible directions, both in the relations with the European Union and within the scope of the dialogue on the integration of Armenia into the European family”.

Pashinyan and Gerapetritis discussed a number of issues related to the further development and strengthening of Armenian-Greek relations. In particular, issues related to cooperation in political, economic, humanitarian and other spheres, opportunities for implementation of new joint programs were discussed.

The sides exchanged thoughts on the processes taking place in the South Caucasus, including the course of negotiations on the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty, the steps taken by the Armenian government to solve the problems of people forcibly displaced as a result of Azerbaijan's ethnic cleansing policy against the people of Nagorno Karabakh. In this regard, the parties attached importance to the support of the international community.

The development of relations between Armenia and the European Union was also discussed.