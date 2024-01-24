Prime Minister orders crackdown on dedovshchina in military after latest deaths

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has ordered the top brass to prevent dedovchina and other violations of the code of conduct among members of the Armed Forces.

Pashinyan issued concrete directives to military officials during a visit on Wednesday to the Defense Ministry headquarters.

The Prime Minister’s orders came a day after the deaths of two soldiers on January 9. One of them was allegedly shot dead by his comrade in the military base, while the other victim is said to have committed suicide from what appears to be bullying.