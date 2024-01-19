Armenia hasn’t received offer on direct talks with Azerbaijan – MP

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia hasn’t been offered to engage in direct, bilateral talks with Azerbaijan, a senior lawmaker has said.

“I assume that no offer has been to Armenia to take part in bilateral negotiations with Azerbaijan at any given time and place,” Sargis Khandanyan, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs, told reporters when asked to comment on statements made from Baku on bilateral talks.

“We attach importance to the formats that have already been developed to be continuous, because they convey international reputation to the negotiations, further legitimize the negotiations and make the risks more manageable. Particularly, foreign ministerial talks were held in Washington, and summits were held in the EU platforms,” the MP said.

Bilateral discussions continue in the delimitation commission talks.

Direct bilateral talks took place in December 2023 on the release of POWs. Khandanyan said Armenia is ready to continue talks.

“Our priority is the content and stipulation of the principles of the talks, regardless where they will go on, or if the talks will be bilateral. If the principles aren’t recorded, then the agreements won’t have the value we expect,” he said.