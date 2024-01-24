Armenia received 411 readmission applications from EU countries in 2023

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Last year Armenia received a total of 411 readmission applications from EU countries, Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Arpine Sargsyan told lawmakers Wednesday.

She said that Armenia approved over 92% of the applications.

Sargsyan made the comments during parliamentary committee hearings on the bill on ratifying the protocol on the application of the Armenia-EU readmission agreement between Armenia and Austria.

The Deputy Minister said that statistically Armenia is in a very good situation, which gives EU partners trust to continue cooperation with Armenia within the framework of the readmission process.

“From January to December of 2023 we received 411 applications among EU countries, and 92,99% received positive response from our side. This doesn’t imply that Armenia refuses to receive the people who are residing irregularly in various EU countries. In many cases the persons in question could still be in unclarified circumstances who are not subject to readmission. And those who are not subject to readmission did not receive positive response,” she said.

Most of the applications are made from Austria, Belgium, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Romania, Denmark, France, Switzerland, Greece, Italy and Norway.

Speaking about the bill on ratifying the protocol, Sargsyan said that so far similar protocols have been ratified with Bulgaria, Czechia, Germany, France, Estonia and Poland.

“Practice shows that such agreements contribute to more constructive visa liberalization talks between Armenia and the EU. This also allows to underscore Armenia’s readiness to ensure readmission processes for persons residing irregularly in various EU countries,” the Deputy Minister added.