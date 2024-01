Armenian, Greek foreign ministers meet in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has met with his visiting Greek counterpart George Gerapetritis, foreign ministry spokesperson Ani Badalyan has said.

“Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic George Gerapetritis arrived at the Foreign Ministry of Armenia. The tête-à-tête meeting with Minister Mirzoyan commenced,” Badalyan said on Facebook.