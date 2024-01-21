LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-01-24

LONDON, JANUARY 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 January:

The price of aluminum down by 0.27% to $2247.00, copper price up by 0.06% to $8407.50, lead price up by 0.29% to $2067.00, nickel price up by 0.74% to $16320.00, tin price down by 0.47% to $24485.00, zinc price up by 0.64% to $2528.00, molybdenum price stood at $43000.00, cobalt price stood at $29135.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.