Senior lieutenant found dead-MoD

YEREVAN, JANUARY 9, ARMENPRESS. A senior lieutenant was found dead from a gunshot wound at one of the combat positions of a military unit of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia around 11:30, January 9, the defense ministry said.

The ministry identified the serviceman as Mikael S. Danielyan.

An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances of the shooting.

The Defense Ministry extended condolences and support to the deceased serviceman’s family and friends.