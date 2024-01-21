Three of the world's largest companies to enter the Armenian market, says Deputy Minister

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. During the press conference held on Monday, Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Armenia Ani Ispiryan stated that it was expected for three of the largest companies in the world to open representative offices in Armenia.



"In 2024, we should implement 21 events, as a result of which the investment and business environment should develop," said Ispiryan.



The Deputy Minister highlighted three important points, expressing hope for their implementation in the near future.



"One of them is the opening of representative offices of 3 of the 500 largest companies of the world in Armenia. The second is the entry of the 30 largest and the best global brands into Armenia," said the deputy minister.