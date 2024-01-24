Armenia plans to build government district near Yerevan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government plans to build a government district near Yerevan, Justice Minister Grigor Minasyan has said.

He said that all government ministries will be housed at that new district which will be located in a nearby province.

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan is in charge of developing the project.

“Initially there was an idea to house all agencies and buildings under the justice ministry in one place, but then a decision was made to expand the plan and build a government district. All government ministries will be brought out of downtown Yerevan and relocated in a province near Yerevan. As a result, the overloading issue in downtown Yerevan will be resolved and the huge buildings now used by officials will be used for business, rentals and sales, which will generate profit,” the minister said.