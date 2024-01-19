Government works to achieve release of Armenian prisoners in Azerbaijan – says justice minister

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government is carrying out legal procedures and diplomatic work to achieve the release of Armenian prisoners in Azerbaijan, Justice Minister Grigor Minasyan has said.

“The Foreign Ministry is carrying out the diplomatic work; our ambassadors have briefed international organizations on what has happened, who the prisoners are, their political past and naturally they contact their families through the ICRC. The Armenian government’s representative on international legal affairs is also carrying out intensive work in numerous international bodies, especially in courts, where it is trying to protect and restore the rights of the representatives of our nation through motions and lawsuits. I am sure that large-scale work is underway. We will soon be able to present our achievements through decisions confirmed by international bodies,” the minister said.

Armenia’s top law enforcement official earlier said that 55 Armenians are currently held captive in Azerbaijan but Baku has so far acknowledged only 23 of them.