168 confirmed dead in Japan’s Ishikawa one week after earthquake

YEREVAN, JANUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Officials in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, say 168 people have been confirmed dead and 323 remain unaccounted for after the massive earthquake one week ago, NHK reports.

The officials said that as of 2 p.m. on Monday, 70 deaths were confirmed in both Wajima and Suzu cities, 18 in Anamizu Town, five in Nanao City, two each in the towns of Noto and Shika, and one in Hakui City.

They also released the names and ages of those unaccounted for to seek information on their whereabouts.