Any act of terrorism is unacceptable for Armenia – Deputy FM at Iranian embassy after Kerman bombings

YEREVAN, JANUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Government officials, foreign diplomats, NGO representatives and members of the public visited on Friday the Iranian Embassy in Yerevan to express condolences on the deadly Kerman bombings.

The embassy has opened a condolence book.

After signing the condolence book, Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan told reporters that the Kerman bombings showed that countries must continue to carry out a united fight against terrorism.

“The government of the Republic of Armenia, both the President, the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister, have conveyed condolence telegrams to their counterparts in Iran regarding the terror attack in Kerman. I’d like to once again reaffirm that any act of terrorism resulting in the deaths and injury of innocent people is unacceptable for the Republic of Armenia,” Kostanyan said.

Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan also expressed condolences to the people of Iran and those affected by the attack.

“Highlighting the common values and mutual understanding between the two nations, I underscored Armenia’s stance against all forms of terrorism. The Iranian Ambassador and embassy representatives welcomed this gesture of solidarity. During a dialogue we underscored the importance of international cooperation in the fight against terrorism and ensuring regional security. Bilateral commitment was underscored for joint work in the direction of strengthening relations and peace and stability in the region. My visit to the Iranian embassy today was an important step to display Armenia’s support to Iran at this difficult time and strengthen the lasting friendship between the two countries,” Kerobyan said.

Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Mehdi Sobhani thanked the Armenian people and government officials for expressing condolences.

“The fact that we stand by one another at difficult times is a testament to our deep friendly and historical relations. Long live Armenia. Long live the Armenian people. Long live Iran. Long live the Iranian people,” the Ambassador said.

The Ambassador said that the Kerman bombings showed that “Iran’s enemies are afraid of Lt. general Qasem Soleimani’s supporters and events dedicated to him.”

Photos by Hayk Badalyan

Islamic State claimed responsibility on Thursday for two explosions in Iran that killed nearly 100 people and wounded over 280 others at a memorial for top commander Qassem Soleimani, Reuters reports.

In a statement posted on its affiliate Telegram channels, the Islamic State said two of its members had detonated explosive belts in the crowd that had gathered at the cemetery in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman on Wednesday. The Iranian government declared the bombings a terrorist attack.

The memorial was marking the fourth anniversary of the death of Soleimani, who was assassinated in Iraq in 2020 by a U.S. drone.

Tehran has vowed revenge for the bombings. The twin blasts wounded 284 people, including children.

"A very strong retaliation will be meted out to them by the hands of the soldiers of Soleimani," Reuters quoted Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber as saying.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has condemned what he called Wednesday's "heinous and inhumane crime". Iran's top authority, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, vowed revenge for the bombings.

The United Nations Security Council in a statement condemned what it called Wednesday's "cowardly terrorist attack" and sent its condolences to the victims' families and the Iranian government.