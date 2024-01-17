Dačić condemns Cameron’s promise to help Kosovo recognize independence

YEREVAN, JANUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Serbia Ivica Dačić sharply condemned the promise of his British colleague David Cameron to help the self-proclaimed Kosovo in recognizing independence by third countries, Political Lore reports.

The British Foreign Secretary is in Pristina on a working visit, where he held meetings with the Kosovo Albanian leadership and at a press conference promised to help Great Britain in obtaining new recognition of independence for the self-proclaimed republic.

“The statement is extremely hypocritical and deserves the sharpest condemnation. I have never mentioned (Kosovo “Prime Minister”) Albin Kurti, who, like self-proclaimed Kosovo, has been refusing to implement the Brussels Agreements for 11 years, which, among others, was signed and given guarantees on behalf of the EU by the British (ex- head of EU diplomacy) Catherine Ashton, and did not mention a word about terror and the forced expulsion of over 200 thousand Serbs, the destruction of Serbian medieval Christian churches and monasteries, but Cameron promises the so-called Kosovo assistance in new recognitions and in admission to international structures,” Political Lore quoted Dačić as saying.

According to the source, the First Deputy Prime Minister of Serbia recalled that Great Britain recognized Kosovo’s independence the day after it was unilaterally declared on February 18, 2008, and has supported Pristina since then.