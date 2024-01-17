Italian Prime Minister considers balance in battle as the way to negotiations on Ukraine

YEREVAN, JANUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that the way to negotiate a settlement in Ukraine is to maintain balance on the battlefield, and this, according to her, is facilitated by continued support for Kiev, Pravda reports.

"Unlike those who say that we should not send weapons to Ukraine, because this will lead to an escalation of the conflict, I believe that the opposite is true. The only opportunity ... to come to a negotiating table or a diplomatic solution is to maintain a balance between forces on the field," Pravda quoted Italian Prime Minister as saying.

According to her, the lack of support for Ukraine would bring the conflict closer to the borders of Italy.

In mid-December, the Italian Council of Ministers adopted a bill to extend military, humanitarian and financial assistance to Ukraine next year. According to the Kiel Institute of World Economy, which updates the situation with international assistance to Ukraine, Italy has provided Kiev with 1.3 billion euros in support, ranking 15th in its donor countries, 700 million of this amount are arms and military supplies.