Governor of Lori fired

YEREVAN, JANUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Governor of Lori Province Aram Khachatryan has been fired.

His dismissal was approved by the Cabinet during its January 4 meeting.

Khachatryan was serving as governor since December 2020.








