Urban Development Committee chairman fired
YEREVAN, JANUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Urban Development Committee Armen Ghularyan has been fired.
His dismissal was approved by the Cabinet during its January 4 meeting.
Ghularyan was serving as Chairman of the Urban Development Committee since January 2021.
