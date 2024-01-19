Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   19 January 2024

Urban Development Committee chairman fired

Urban Development Committee chairman fired

YEREVAN, JANUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Chairman of the Urban Development Committee Armen Ghularyan has been fired.

His dismissal was approved by the Cabinet during its January 4 meeting.

Ghularyan was serving as Chairman of the Urban Development Committee since January 2021.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]