Armenia looks forward to working jointly with Belgian Presidency of the Council of the EU – FM Mirzoyan

YEREVAN, JANUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan has lauded Spain for its activities during its Presidency of the Council of the EU and welcomed Belgium’s presidency in 2024.

“My congratulations to José Manuel Albares and outgoing Spanish Presidency of the Council of the EU for activities during exceptionally challenging times,” Mirzoyan said in a statement on X. “Appreciated that EU Council Spanish Presidency advanced our common agenda, aimed at further strengthening EU’s partnership with Armenia based on shared vision.”

“Warmly welcoming Belgium’s Presidency of EU Council, I wish every success to my counterpart Hadja Lahbib. Armenia looks forward to working jointly with Belgian Presidency of the Council of the EU to further deepen & strengthen our partnership with EU to effectively meet aspirations of our citizens,” he added.