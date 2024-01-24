Time in Yerevan: 11:07,   24 January 2024

Magnitude 3,3 earthquake hits Armenia-Georgia border area

Magnitude 3,3 earthquake hits Armenia-Georgia border area

YEREVAN, JANUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. A magnitude 3,3 earthquake was detected on the Armenia-Georgia border area at 03:40, January 4, the Armenian Seismic Protection Agency reported.

The quake hit 8km north-east from the town of Tashir at a depth of 10km.

The earthquake was felt at an intensity of 4-5 MSK in the epicenter. It was felt at an intensity of 3 MSK in the villages of Sarchapet, Norashen, Dzoramut, Metsavan and Saratovka, and the town of Tashir.

No damages were reported.

 








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

Digital-Card---250x295.jpg (26 KB)

12.png (9 KB)

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]