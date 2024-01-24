Magnitude 3,3 earthquake hits Armenia-Georgia border area
08:37, 4 January 2024
YEREVAN, JANUARY 4, ARMENPRESS. A magnitude 3,3 earthquake was detected on the Armenia-Georgia border area at 03:40, January 4, the Armenian Seismic Protection Agency reported.
The quake hit 8km north-east from the town of Tashir at a depth of 10km.
The earthquake was felt at an intensity of 4-5 MSK in the epicenter. It was felt at an intensity of 3 MSK in the villages of Sarchapet, Norashen, Dzoramut, Metsavan and Saratovka, and the town of Tashir.
No damages were reported.
